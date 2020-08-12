Legacy Day 2020 Goes Virtual

August 15 was the date selected for Legacy Day 2020 when we had planned to honor Kent County’s Outstanding African American Athletes of the 20th Century with a special exhibition, parade, a genealogy workshop, Gospel concert, food and craft vendors and dancing in the street. However, essential social distancing requirements imposed by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the Legacy Day Committee to make the painful decision to postpone these festivities until August 2021 and make Legacy Day 2020 a virtual experience.
Legacy Day 2020 is upon us! Tune in – on August 15th and August 16th – to our social media networks and our website (www.sumnerhall.org).
August 15, 2020
9:00 am – Honoring Legacy Day
Video by Sumner Hall
11:00 am – Live Online Genealogy Workshop
Hosted by The National Museum of African American History & Culture
1:30 pm – Black Student Life at Washington College
Hosted via Zoom by Chesapeake Heartland
5:30 pm – Online Dance Party
Hosted by DJ Real
Ongoing – Black Artists’ Exhibit
Hosted by RiverArts
August 16, 2020
5:30pm – Gospel Concert with Perfect Vision
Hosted by Legacy Day Committee
