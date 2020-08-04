At the Academy: Philip Brookman on Photography

A few years ago, the Academy Art Museum made an important strategic decision to double down on photography. Not only was this made a priority in what the museum would acquire for its permanent collection, but it would also be a significant theme for future exhibitions.

The third strategy was the addition of a new national juried exhibition. Photographic artists of all walks have been invited to submit their latest work as this new tradition continues this month with New Photography II, which is now on display at the AAM from August 1 to October 7 this year.

At the heart of this juried exhibition is curator Philip Brookman. For many years, Brookman has been a consulting curator with the National Gallery of Art, where he has recently organized the critically acclaimed work of photographer Gordon Parks. Brookman is also a photographer, filmmaker, and writer who has worked extensively on issues of modern and contemporary art.

Through the wonders of Zoom, the Spy caught up with him in his Washington, D.C. office to talk about the state of photography and his thought process in selecting the winners of New Photography II.

This video is approximately there minutes in length. For more information about New Photography II please go here