Kent County CARES Enough to Get Outside Help

It might seem to be a logical strategy for county governments to bring in a professional to help small businesses and nonprofits with the variety of grants and loans available to them to survive through the COVID-19 crisis.

While these programs are remarkably generous, they require meticulous paperwork for these small enterprises to complete, sometimes complex applications. So it makes perfect sense to bring in a professional to help guide prospective grantees through this process.

But surprisingly, Kent County might be one of the few Maryland counties to offer that kind of personal help in this form. Last month, the county signed a contract with Caines CPA, a consulting firm specializing in helping small businesses, in being an essential resource for these struggling businesses. Until the end of December, David Caines, and his wife, Erin, will be working closely with owners and nonprofit leaders to secure the funding they need to keep their doors open.

The Spy sat down with David Caines on Monday to hear about how this all works.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To contact David Caines, please go here.