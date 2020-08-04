Town Council Zoom Meeting Not So Zoomy: BLM Mural Issue Rescheduled

The Chestertown Spy

The highly anticipated August 3rd Town Council meeting scheduled to address the Black Lives Matter mural proposal experienced technical issues: the live feed was not functioning.

The issue has been rescheduled for the Monday, August 10th meeting at 7:30 pm. 

UPDATE: The issue has been fixed and the live feed will be available for next Monday’s meeting.

 

