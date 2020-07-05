Spy COVID-19 Daily Update July 5

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 2 to 203.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 69,632, an increase of 291 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,118 deaths, 7 were in the last 24 hours; another 125 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• There currently are 409 people hospitalized — 265 in acute care and 144 in intensive care.

• The total number of currently hospitalized patients decreased by 1 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the 9,076 test results received on July 4, 4.33% were positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.7%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 713,526 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 510,330 total negative test results, including 6,329 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 69,632 cases, 11,071 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,029 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.