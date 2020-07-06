Shore Regional Health Appoints Arvin Singh VP for Communications

Arvin Singh, MHL, MBA, MPH has joined University of Maryland Shore Regional Health as vice president, Strategy & Communications, effective July 6, 2020.

Singh comes to UM SRH after two years as chief operating officer (COO) for Odyssey House Louisiana, a provider network affiliate of the Louisiana State University Health System that provides behavioral health care and addiction treatment, serving more than 2,000 patients monthly as the largest addiction treatment center in Louisiana. In that capacity, he oversaw more than 350 inpatient beds and an array of residential treatment centers, federally qualified health centers, intensive outpatient programs, sober living centers and detox centers.

Prior to that position, Singh worked at Johns Hopkins Health System leading Lean & Six Sigma and population health based initiatives – transforming patient transportation and care delivery. From 2011-2016 he served in the Federal Government, including roles at the White House, Pentagon, Health and Human Services and the U.S. House of Representatives, in which he impacted health policy, operations and legislation on a national scale.

Singh hold master’s degrees from Brown University in Health Care Leadership (MHL), Penn State in Business Administration (MBA), and George Washington University in Public Health (MPH). In addition, he received his Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt from Johns Hopkins Health System and holds a Master’s Certificate in Negotiation Mastery from Harvard University. He is currently pursuing his doctorate in Public Health.

An interesting fact about Singh, especially for chess enthusiasts: He was a State Chess Champion in the State of Indiana, won 2nd in the world in a Team Chess Tournament (losing to Israel, with an opportunity to play Garry Kasparov) and a U.S. National U1800 Chess Champion.