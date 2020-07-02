John T. Moon, MD Named Medical Director of UM Shore Surgery

John T. Moon, MD joined University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Surgery as medical director for the practice in April, 2020. He joins William Bair, MD, Dabanjan Bandyopadhyay, DO, Edward DiNapoli, Jr., MD, and Amanda Hahn, MD, in providing surgical consultations, procedures and post-operative care.

Dr. Moon came to UM SMG – Surgery after serving three years as a robotic and advanced laparoscopic minimally invasive general surgeon at Advent Health Medical Group in Merriam, Kansas.

He previously performed general and advanced laparoscopic surgery at Southern California Permanente Medical Group and Mission Surgical Clinic, Inc., and was a clinical associate professor at the University of California at Irvine. He also held general surgeon and trauma attending positions at Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, New Jersey and Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Dr. Moon completed his General Surgery Residency at State University of New York/Suny in Brooklyn, New York and his Bariatric/Advanced Laparoscopic Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, New York.

Dr. Moon’s academic credentials include MD and PhD degrees from Louisiana State University in New Orleans, Louisiana; and MS and DDS degrees from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Board certified in General Surgery, Dr. Moon holds multiple specialized certifications, including da Vinci® Surgical System Console Surgeon Certification. He has published widely on the topic of robotic surgeries, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

“We are grateful to have Dr. Moon leading our surgical team. His skill and talent, particularly with regard to laparascopic and robotic surgery is a great asset to our community,” said Timothy Shanahan, DO, medical director, UM Shore Medical Group.

