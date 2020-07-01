Spy COVID-19 Daily Update July 1

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 2 to 200.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 67,918, an increase of 359 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,077 deaths, 15 were in the last 24 hours; another 128 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• There currently are 461 people hospitalized — 307 in acute care and 154 in intensive care.

• The total number of currently hospitalized patients increased by 9 in the last 24 hours.

• Despite slight increases in hospitalized patients the past two days, the 7-day and 14-day rolling averages for those currently hospitalized continues to decline.

Additional information

• Of the 9,565 test results received on June 30, 4.61% tested positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.72%.

• A total of 662,266 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 474,686 total negative test results, including 6,390 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 67,918 cases, 10,902 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,001 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.