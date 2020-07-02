Downtown Chestertown Celebrates Independence Day Weekend

Chestertown is providing a festive start to your holiday weekend with extended hours for evening browsing in your favorite downtown shops and outside dining this Friday, July 3.

Got a pampered pooch? Don’t miss the town’s newest addition, Coco’s, at 335 High Street.Just up the street, Tish Fine Art Plus will be featuring live music. And psst, Zelda’s on Cross Street should be opening up at 5pm, serving frozen concoctions. Look for the green light.

The popular “Chestertown al Fresco Dining” moves to Casa Carmen on Friday. The wine bar is located at 312 Cannon Street. 443 203 8023. Reservations are strongly encouraged; tapas, small plates and paella.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Crazy Days, downtown Chestertown’s annual midsummer sidewalk sale, July 23 through 25. Safe shopping outside – plan ahead and come early for best selections!