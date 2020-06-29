Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 29

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 1 to 199.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 67,254, an increase of 477 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,048 deaths, 6 were in the last 24 hours; another 127 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• There currently are 447 people hospitalized — 287 in acute care and 160 in intensive care.

• The total number of currently hospitalized patients increased by 1 in the last 24 hours, the first increase since May 27.

• The number of new cases and additional deaths per day also continues to decline or plateau.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• Of the 12,536 patients tested on June 28, 4.74% tested positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.84%.

• A total of 644,026 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 462,059 total negative test results, including 9,363 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 67,254 cases, 10,822 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 4,979 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.