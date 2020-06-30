The Artists’ Gallery Features Freeman Dodsworth in “An Eye to See”

Throughout the month of July, The Artists’ Gallery will feature new works in oil by Freeman Dodsworth. “An Eye to See” is based on the artist’s “view of life from a different angle. Everyday scenes are observed by the artist with an eye for shape, color and light.”

Freeman Dodsworth exhibits with The Artists’ Gallery and is based in Port Republic, Maryland. He started painting in the 1980’s under the guidance of Terry Wolf, a well known and much loved Eastern Shore artist. After working with Wolf for three years, he left the shore for a career in the US Navy that took him around the world, but away from art. In 2017, Terry Wolf died, spurring Freeman to return to the easel. “Terry gave me the gift of painting, and when he died, I felt I needed to get going if I ever wanted to grow into the painter I want to be.” Since then, Freeman has painted consistently, with master painters including Peter Fiore and Jim Kingston, as well as various on-line instructors.

Working primarily in oil, Freeman enjoys the traditional techniques and materials of the great masters. He often makes his own supports of panel and canvas, and crafts many of the frames for his paintings. “Painting is a first and foremost a craft, like any other. There are materials, tools and processes for using them. I am continually learning the craft and that will never end.” The woods, fields and local marinas of Maryland provide the inspiration for many of Freeman’s paintings. He mixes his time between outdoor painting and working in the studio, but with every painting he seeks light, shadow and dramatic shapes that convey a story.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information about the artists, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com and www.facebook.com/6goodpainters or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.