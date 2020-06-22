CBMM Opens Monday for Members; Tuesday for General Public

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels will continue its phased reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic by opening to members on Monday, June 29, and to the general public on Tuesday, June 30.

Under town law, face masks are required both inside and outside museum buildings and social distancing of six feet is mandated.

“We appreciate the support from our members and guests who continue to share their CBMM memories and welcome us into their homes with our new virtual programming,” said CBMM President Kristen Greenaway. “All of our guests have a very special connection to CBMM, and we are delighted to invite them to access in person our interpretive educational exhibitions and vast open spaces.”

CBMM has been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the reopening of CBMM’s shipyard, museum store, and members only marina, CBMM has deliberately phased in its approach for the health and comfort of its guests.

During CBMM’s closure, all staff have been trained on updated policies and procedures in response to COVID-19.

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at point of sale stations in the welcome center and museum store to protect guests and staff during contactless transactions.

Signage and floor markers have been positioned around campus to direct traffic flow, create appropriate distancing, and eliminate areas of congestion.

Motion sensors have replaced push button interactives in a number of locations across campus.

“Our top priority is to provide a comfortable environment for our members, guests, staff, and the community,” said Greenaway. “We are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we request that everyone visiting CBMM does their part as well.”

Several locations and exhibits will remain closed:

• The pilot house from the 1912 buyboat Thor will be closed until further notice, but guests may still play outside on it.

• The Boatshop mezzanine, Sail the Seas interactive, and the shipyard footbridge crossing will be closed.

• Only first floor access will be permitted in the Hooper Strait Lighthouse.

For membership contactless entry, please renew or purchase memberships online by visiting cbmm.org/membership. Additional information on CBMM’s enhanced health and comfort measures and operational changes for reopening can be found at welcome.cbmm.org.

CBMM’s 18 acres of wide-open space provides a park-like atmosphere for all to enjoy with ample outdoor seating, beautifully landscaped gardens, and serene waterfront views. Learn about the Chesapeake Bay’s history, traditions, and culture with the museum’s working shipyard, floating fleet of historic vessels, and outdoor exhibitions, all situated along the Miles River and St. Michaels Harbor. Outdoor exhibitions include the 1879 Hooper Strait Lighthouse (limited to first floor), Tolchester Beach Bandstand, Living Shoreline, and Watermen’s Wharf.