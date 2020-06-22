Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 22

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 1 to 194.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 64,603, an increase of 297 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,945 deaths, 8 were in the last 24 hours; another 129 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

Editor’s Note: Due to issues with the facility numbers reported weekly by the state, we will not be reporting those numbers at this time. We will resume reporting those numbers as soon as possible.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• There currently are 602 people hospitalized — 370 in acute care and 232 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 6 in the last 24 hours.

• The number of new cases and additional deaths per day also continues to decline.

Additional information

• Of the 7,433 patients tested on June 21, 5.15% tested positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 5.03%.

• A total of 572,731 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 410,122 total negative test results, including 5,397 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 64,603 cases, 10,572 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 4,776 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.