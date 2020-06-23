Ask Irma: How’s Londonderry during COVID-19?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From March 15, when the coronavirus crisis canceled our regular “Ask Irma” monthly interview, the Spy hadn’t actually heard from Irma herself. Given that her day job is being the C.E.O. of Londonderry on the Tred Avon, we realized she had many things on her mind, but that didn’t stop a certain worry for her and her community of close to 200 hundred residents that call Londonderry home during a major pandemic.

So it was with great relief that the Spy and Irma finally sat down last week to continue our conversations on aging that we heard everything was ‘a-ok’ on Port Street in Easton. In fact, since COVID-19 hit the United States, Londonderry (knock on wood ) has not had one single case of the virus.

But that didn’t end Irma’s challenges as she and her team found ways to maintain a sense of a community for residents that would not be able to leave the houses for many months to come.

In our latest installment of Ask Irma, we talk about Londonderry’s response to COVID and the importance of staying in touch throughout the day with those in the hood.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here.