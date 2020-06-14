RiverArts Partners with Black Union of Kent County for “We Stand: Day of Agreement” Event

Chestertown RiverArts mourns with the rest of the country in the wake of the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and all the African American men and women who have been hurt or killed by police officers, especially including Chestertown’s own Anton Black.

RiverArts affirms directly and explicitly that Black Lives Matter and condemns racism in all its forms. The organization decries the pain and exhaustion of African Americans in this community and beyond who have lived in its constant dark, cold shadow for hundreds of years. RiverArts supports the fundamental change necessary to bring about true racial justice in our social, cultural, judicial, and political systems.

RiverArts believes that Art in all its forms is essential for expressing the whole range of human emotions and responses to the good and bad we find in the world, and for exploring truths and building bridges from where we are to where we need to be. The organization celebrates the art and artists that help us understand where we are and take the steps toward something better.

RiverArts is pleased to partner with the Black Union of Kent County and other community organizations on We Stand: Day of Agreement, a call to action for all in our community. Let the town of Chestertown be the place where we as a community make an agreement to stand against oppression, stand against injustice and stand against racism. We stand as a community together.

RiverArts calls for artists to submit work for a flash open air exhibit. Artists with work on themes of racial justice and action may submit work via email to info@ChestertownRiverArts.org by 7pm on Wednesday, June 17.

The event will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5 – 8pm in Fountain Park in Chestertown. Social distancing precautions will be strictly observed.

Artist Eugenia Alexander of St. Louis says, “It means a lot to be an artist and just to be able to have a voice.” It does mean a lot, and the stories of the art and artists in that community provide a ray of hope and encouragement that Art will help lead us through this current crisis as well.

Chestertown RiverArts is a community arts center serving Kent County, Maryland and beyond with exhibits, classes, children’s arts activities, and a Clay Studio. RiverArts’ mission is “growing community, creativity, and connection through the Arts.” Visit RiverArts online at www.ChestertownRiverArts.org, or connect by phone at 410.778.6300 or email at info@ChestertownRiverArts.org.