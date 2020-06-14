Take the Chestertown Spy Pulse Poll #13: Monuments?

Once again, people are asking that statues and monuments representing confederate soldiers and other symbols of the Civil War be removed from public places. These statues have been erected throughout the land, and in Talbot County, The Talbot Boys is again drawing a great deal of attention.
This week The Spy asks readers to take a stand on whether these statues should continue to stand. Two points of view are expressed and we ask you to share which argument you most favor.
The results of the Sunday survey will be published on Wednesday.
