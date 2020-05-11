Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 11

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kent County increased by 3 to 116.

• The Spy reports the number of deaths in Kent County as 18. We get that number by adding the 13 deaths reported on the county and state websites with the five Queen Anne’s County residents who died after contracting COVID-19 in a Kent County congregate living facility. See related story at chestertownspy.org/2020/05/11/discrepancies-in-reported-covid-19-deaths-in-kent-queen-annes.

• Of that number, 33 patients have recovered and 17 required hospitalization at some point.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 33,373, an increase of 786 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,573 deaths, 35 were in the last 24 hours; another 110 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.11.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 116 3 N/A 74 63.79% 598.46 18 15 83.33% 77.39 QA 86 0 N/A 4 4.65% 170.70 0 0 0.00 Talbot 60 0 33 0 0.00% 161.37 1 0 2.69 Caroline 127 0 59 0 0.00% 381.34 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 103 0 62 1 0.97% 322.59 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 492 3 N/A 79 16.06% 285.75 21 15 71.43% 12.20 Cecil 283 50 N/A 69 24.38% 275.14 16 1 6.25% 15.56 Md. 33,373 786 2,298* 6,218 18.63% 552.01 1,573 803 51.05% 26.02 Del. 6,565 118 2,619 674.19 225 23.11 USA 1,337,541 - 216,169 407.49 216,169 65.86 World 4,148,034 - 1,428,161 53.34 284,124 3.65

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland lists the total released from isolation, not the total recovered.

** See related story at chestertownspy.org/2020/05/11/discrepancies-in-reported-covid-19-deaths-in-kent-queen-annes.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,544 people hospitalized — 959 in acute care and 585 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 96 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 33,373 cases, 6,183 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,298 patients have been released from isolation, including 5 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 131,407 negative test results, including 4,063 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.