Art on Lockdown: Author Robert Blake Whitehill

Artists during the pandemic find themselves grappling with change like all of us. Income challenges, shuttering of galleries and music venues, anxiety over an uncertain future leave us all trying to make sense of how to structure our lives.

How are artists responding to this new world of social distancing, loss of marketing venues, and the daily reports that we are far from returning to any pre-CORVID 19 normalcy? How does it affect their creative output, and has it impacted the themes of their various crafts?

Over the next few months, the Spy will interview artists to learn how they are managing their lives and their creativity during the shutdown.

Robert Blake Whitehill, now into the sixth novel of his Ben Bradshaw thrillers, recently talked to the Spy about the challenges of writing during the pandemic and how the worldwide emergency might influence the development of his characters.

Whitehill is a native of the Eastern Shore now living with his family in New Jersey.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To find out more about his Ben Blackshaw series, go here.