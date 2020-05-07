Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 7

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed cases in Kent County increased by four to 98.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 29,374, an increase of 1,211 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,401 deaths, 63 were in the last 24 hours; another 102 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable. Due to discrepancies in the numbers of deaths reported in Kent County, the per capita death rate for Kent County is based on the total deaths in facilities.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.7.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Percent Change Total Recovered Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 98 4 4.25% N/A 74 75.51% 505.60 8 15 - 77.39 QA 67 1 1.51% N/A 3 4.48% 132.99 0 0 0.00 Talbot 54 4 8.00% 29 0 145.24 1 0 2.69 Caroline 98 6 6.52% 57 0 294.26 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 87 4 4.82% 53 0 272.48 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 404 19 4.94% N/A 77 19.06% 234.64 N/A 15 N/A Cecil 216 20 10.20% N/A 69 31.94% 210.00 14 1 7.14% 13.61 Md. 29,374 1,211 4.29% N/A 6,268 21.34% 485.87 1,401 804 57.39% 23.17 Del. 5,939 161 2.78% 2,110 609.90 202 20.74 USA 1,231,992 - - 189,910 375.33 73,573 22.41 World 3,784,085 - - 1,255,685 48.66 264,679 3.40

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,683 people hospitalized — 1,099 in acute care and 584 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 24 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 29,374 cases, 5,663 patients have been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,029 patients have been released from isolation, including 126 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 119,226 negative test results, including 3,377 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.