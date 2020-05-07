The Chestertown Spy

Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 7

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed cases in Kent County increased by four to 98.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 29,374, an increase of 1,211 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,401 deaths, 63 were in the last 24 hours; another 102 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable. Due to discrepancies in the numbers of deaths reported in Kent County, the per capita death rate for Kent County is based on the total deaths in facilities.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.7.2020

 Confirmed CasesDaily ChangePercent ChangeTotal RecoveredCases within facilitiesPercent cases within facilitiesCases per 100k Pop.Total DeathsDeaths within facilitiesPercent deaths within facilitiesDeaths per 100k Pop.
Kent9844.25%N/A7475.51%505.60815-77.39
QA6711.51%N/A34.48%132.99000.00
Talbot5448.00%290145.24102.69
Caroline9866.52%570294.26000.00
Dorchester8744.82%530272.48206.26
Mid-Shore404194.94%N/A7719.06%234.64N/A15N/A
Cecil2162010.20%N/A6931.94%210.001417.14%13.61
Md.29,3741,2114.29%N/A6,26821.34%485.871,40180457.39%23.17
Del.5,9391612.78%2,110609.9020220.74
USA1,231,992--189,910375.3373,57322.41
World3,784,085--1,255,68548.66264,6793.40

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,683 people hospitalized — 1,099 in acute care and 584 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 24 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 29,374 cases, 5,663 patients have been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,029 patients have been released from isolation, including 126 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 119,226 negative test results, including 3,377 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Letters to Editor

  1. “….discrepancies in the number of deaths reported in Kent County”, as politely phrased by the Spy, is just not acceptable. A chart that tells us there has been 15 deaths “in facilities” and also reports “total deaths” as 8 ? C’mon, this far into this crisis the data collection methods and reporting should be fine-tuned, the glitches gone, and a tool the public can rely on as accurate. Q.A. County cried foul when it was discovered it was being unfairly charged with multiple deaths. Why? Because residents who died in nursing homes outside Q.A. County were being counted according to their addresses of record, not where they were physically housed when death occurred. And the official records were promptly corrected.

    What has happened with Kent? 8 total deaths? As opposed to 15 deaths in another specific, single category? This represents way more than a mere “discrepancy”. If an Autumn Lake resident is transported to UMMS flagship hospital in Baltimore where death later occurs, common sense would dictate this would be counted as a Kent County case, not a Baltimore City one. For the simple reason this person could not have contracted the virus in Baltimore City. The origin would clearly be Kent.

    Why can’t the state and various counties get their act together? It shouldn’t be that difficult. The public deserves better than this.

    Reply

