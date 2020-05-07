After Coronavirus: Sultana Education Foundation’s Drew McMullen

The first thing the Sultana Education Foundation’s president, Drew McMullen, wants the region to know is that his organization has a culture of risk management. When your principal job has been operating a vessel like the Sultana (a replica of the 1768 schooner), as large and complex as it is, it’s not hard to understand what he means by that.

And that culture has been clearly seen as Drew, along with his staff and board of directors, have had to navigate the troubled waters created by the COVID-19 pandemic. With most of its programming canceled this spring, still not knowing if their summer programming can be offered, while also awaiting word if schools will be opening this fall, that skill set comes in very handy.

Yet, with all so much up in the air, Drew reports that the Sultana is meeting the moment. Pivoting to online learning and with a handful of management contingencies already developed, there is little fear that the Sultana will go out of business. Nonetheless, just like the sailors of schooners in the 18th century, the key word for the education foundation is “anticipation” of any or all circumstances.

This video is six approximately minutes in length. For more information about the Sultana Education Foundation’ please go here.