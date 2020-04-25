Shore United Bank Applauds Action by Local Food Banks

Shore United Bank applauds the action taken by the Maryland, Delaware and Virginia Food Banks to address the need for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As more people become unemployed and have limited resources, the demand for food assistance will reach critical levels. As a local community bank, we understand the importance of responding to the needs of our community during this difficult time,” says Scott Beatty, President & CEO of Shore United Bank. “Helping the people in the communities we serve is our highest priority.”

To assist with the food supplies to local communities, Shore United Bank has generously donated $20,000 in response to the growing food assistance needs of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia Food Banks who are working tirelessly to purchase and distribute food to those in need.

For more information about ShoreUnitedBank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com