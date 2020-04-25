Benedictine’s Virtual Spring Benefit Nets $171,000

Benedictine’s Spring Benefit 2020 – A Night to Celebrate, scheduled for April 24, and then canceled in response to COVID-19, nets more than $171,000 in support of their mission to help children and adults with developmental disabilities achieve their greatest potential.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and ticket holders our net revenue is almost 30 percent higher than we had hoped for. These much needed funds will go directly to supporting our employees, students and adults in our programs at this critical time for our community,” said Benedictine Executive Director, Scott Evans.

Funds help off-set the increase in program support and operational costs associated with implementing CDC recommendations, including staffing requirements, due to COVID-19.

This year’s annual fundraising event to celebrate Benedictine’s 60th anniversary was set to premier a promotional film about the organization’s history and mission. The video was created by Easton-based business Rockfish Media Group and will now premiere online in conjunction with the launch of a new website this summer.

Despite having to cancel the in-person celebration in response to public health guidelines, the organization received overwhelming support through a virtual ‘raise-the-paddle’ online auction and sponsorship. Those generous sponsors include: Gordon & Carol Alt in loving honor of Kevin Duckworth, Brandon Becker, Ben & Barbara Denihan, Charles & Syd Mills, Bette Kenzie, Mr.& Mrs. Edward Cantlin, Mr. & Mrs. John Krieger, Margaret Madden, Mr. & Mrs. Eugene Higgs, and many more supporters and friends of Benedictine.