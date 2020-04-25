Robin L. Haddaway Celebrates 30 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is excited to congratulate Robin Haddaway on 30 years of dedicated service. Robin began her career with the Bank in April of 1990 as a teller at our Tred Avon, Easton, MD branch. During her career at the Bank, she has held positions of senior teller, head teller, floating customer service representative and branch supervisor. Currently, Mrs. Haddaway is an Overdraft Specialist within our Deposit Operations department.

“At Shore United Bank, my coworkers are like my extended family. Our supervisors really care about what’s going on in our lives. It’s nice working for a company where the President/CEO knows you by name. It’s the little things that make working for this company so great,” says Robin.

“I know I speak for the whole department when I say, we are so thankful to have Robin as part of our team. She helps wherever she is needed and always strives to do what is best for the customer and the Bank,” says Stephanie Dulin, Deposit Operations Manager of Shore United Bank.

Robin resides in Easton, MD with her husband, Ron. They have two sons, RJ and Ryan. She gives back to the community by volunteering to bake for Habitat for Humanity when they need lunches during a build. She enjoys spending time with her family, visiting the beach, and reading a good book.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com.