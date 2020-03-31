COVID-19: Chesapeake Bank’s Glenn Wilson on Commerce and United Way Grants

The Chestertown Spy

It is not a surprise to Glenn Wilson, CEO of Chesapeake Bank and Trust, that a few clients have called up his bank to discuss their loan payments. As the coronavirus crisis began to emerge, Glenn and his colleagues realized that the financial impact of COVID-19 would be hard for more than a few of his customers.  And with that in mind, the Bank is committed to helping in whatever way it can to help those who need help to get it.

But notwithstanding this very real anxiety, Glenn reports in his Spy interview, that Chesapeake is still fully functioning and that federal and state assistance is helping in creating a stable environment to continue its business.

Wilson has gave the Spy an update on how the United Way of Kent County is fairing and reports the good news that UWKC remains committed to fully funding their partner organizations in 2020.

Correction: FDIC Insurance on transaction deposit accounts is not in effect yet. The CARES Act authorizes an expedited process for the FDIC to follow to do this, but it will take an act of Congress, the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury. This will take some time. We regret the incorrect information and we will update our readers once this is available. 

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about Chesapeake Bank please go here. For the United Way of Kent County, please go here.

Letters to Editor

  1. Glenn has done an exceptional job with United Way. He was one of the first people I met three years ago in Chestertown and an extraordinary person. He is committed to the community as can be seen with the United Way and his role as a Board member of the UM Hospital System
    And on top of all that he is a high quality good human!

    Kurt Landgraf
    Washington college

