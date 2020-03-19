CES Closes Offices to Public; Cancels, Postpones Spring Events

The Washington College Center for Environment and Society offices will be closed to the public for the time being. This includes Semans-Griswold Environmental Hall, the Public Archaeology Lab, and the GIS Lab.

All events scheduled for the Spring 2020 semester have been postponed or cancelled. A full list is below:

CES Talks, scheduled for March 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Cancelled

Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit, scheduled for March 26, 2020 Cancelled

Public Archaeology Lab Open House, scheduled for April 3, 2020 Cancelled

Arbor Day with Dean Norton, scheduled for April 17, 2020 Postponed until 2021 Arbor Day Celebration

ShoreRivers’ State of the Chester, scheduled for April 24, 2020 Moving to a virtual platform. Follow along with ShoreRivers for updates.

C.E.S.’tival, featuring the High and Wides and the Pat McGee Band. Scheduled for April 25, 2020. Postponed. Date is TBD.