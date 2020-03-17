Md. Comptroller Branch Offices Reopen for Taxpayer Services

Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that nine agency branch offices reopened Monday, March 16, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Taxpayers are still urged to call 1-800-MDTAXES for assistance or contact the comptroller’s office by email.

If necessary, residents of Talbot, Caroline, Queen Anne’s, Dorchester and the Lower Shore counties may visit the Salisbury branch office in Sea Gull Square at 1306 South Salisbury Blvd., Suite 182, Salisbury, or call 410-546-8100 for assistance.

Residents of Kent County may visit the Elkton Branch Office in the Upper Chesapeake Corporate Center at 103 Chesapeake Blvd, Suite D, Elkton, or call 410-996-0465.

Two branch offices — Upper Marlboro and Frederick — are located within county courthouses and are subject to local courthouse policies. The Upper Marlboro office will remain closed and there will be limited public access to the Frederick office. For a complete list of branch offices, visit www.marylandtaxes.gov.

Taxpayers who would typically use the Upper Marlboro branch should visit the offices in Greenbelt or Waldorf. Taxpayers who use the Frederick branch can visit the Hagerstown or Wheaton offices.

“Critical taxpayer services provided by our branch offices will be met by our staff, who will be exercising an abundance of public health caution,” said Franchot. “Our staff is committed to doing everything possible to ensure continuity of critical functions, including processing tax returns, distributing tax refunds, processing state payroll and making vendor payments.”

More than ever, taxpayers are urged to file their Maryland state income tax returns electronically, including the use of direct deposit for refunds. Taxpayers can email their questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-800-MD-TAXES for help weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours during tax season remain in effect.)

Last week, Comptroller Franchot announced certain business tax payments currently due in March, April and May will now be due June 1. The extension applies to businesses filing sales and use tax, withholding tax, and admissions & amusement tax, as well as alcohol, tobacco and motor fuel excise taxes, tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.