UM SRH Renews Longstanding Partnership with Shore Radiology

Shore Radiology, PA and UM Shore Regional Health recently renewed their longstanding affiliation that has benefited thousands of patients every year for more than four decades, Ken Kozel, UM SRH president and CEO has announced.

Shore Radiology, PA provides services for all UM SRH locations, including UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton; the Diagnostic and Imaging Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in Easton; Shore Emergency Center and Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown; and Shore Medical Pavilion at Denton. They also will be providing services at the new Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge that is scheduled for completion in 2021.

The practice now includes nine physicians: Dale B. Johnson, MD, Radiology Department chair; Brian T. Callahan, MD; Christopher S. Levey, MD; Minh Lu, MD; Kimberly A. Oster, MD; Stephen T. Sauter, DO, president of the practice and medical director, Radiology; Mithilesh K. Singh, MD; Kathleen H. Straub, MD; and Matthew P. Wagner, MD. All have fellowship training in at least one of several subspecialties, including women’s imaging, nuclear medicine and PET, body and musculoskeletal MRI, body CT and ultrasound, and interventional and angiography.

“Shore Regional Health and the many patients we serve are very fortunate to have the services of a radiology practice whose providers have such a strong range of talent, experience and expertise,” commented Kozel. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Shore Radiology.”

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.