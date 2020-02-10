Award-winning Journalist John Griep has joined the Talbot Spy as Public Affairs Editor

Spy Community Media, the partner organization of the Chestertown Spy and Talbot Spy, has announced that John Griep has been appointed as the Talbot Spy’s public affairs editor.

“I am thrilled to join the Spy as we look to expand our public affairs content in Talbot and nearby counties,” Griep said.

Griep served Talbot County and Mid-Shore residents as a reporter and editor at The Star Democrat for more than 25 years, including nearly seven years as executive editor. During that time, he reported on county and town governments in Talbot County, public safety and the courts, education, the state legislature, and numerous other topics.

Dave Wheelan, C.E.O. of Spy Community Media, noted that “adding John to the Spy team is a special moment for the Talbot Spy. John has served the community so well, and for so long, we are extremely honored to have him with us.”

He earned Best in Show for editorial in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association editorial contests in 2013 and 2015, beating out editorials from larger newspapers such as The Washington Post and The Sun.

A graduate of Colonel Richardson High School and Washington College, Griep is a lifelong Mid-Shore resident.