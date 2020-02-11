Preeminent Environmental Poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil at WC Lit House Feb. 25

Poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil will be at Washington College on Tuesday, February 25, as part of the spring Literary House and Sophie Kerr Series entitled Writers as Editors. In this series, we will explore the writing lives of authors who are also editors of journals, literary magazines, books, and anthologies. This free and public reading will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the Literary House enclosed porch, and will be followed by a book sale and signing.

Aimee Nezhukumatathil is Professor of English and Creative Writing in the University of Mississippi’s MFA program. Her newest collection of poems is Oceanic (Copper Canyon Press, 2018). She is also the author of the forthcoming book of illustrated nature essays, World of Wonder (Milkweed, 2020), and three previous poetry collections: Lucky Fish (2011), At the Drive-In Volcano (2007), and Miracle Fruit (2003)—all from Tupelo Press. Her most recent chapbook is Lace & Pyrite: Letters from Two Gardens (Organic Weapon Arts, 2014), a collaboration of nature poems with the poet Ross Gay. She is the poetry editor of Orion and her poems have appeared in Best American Poetry in both 2015 and 2018, as well as in American Poetry Review, New England Review, Poetry, Ploughshares, and Tin House, among others. Her honors include a poetry fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Pushcart Prize.

For more information, see the annual Literary Events Calendar brochure here: www.washcoll.edu/live/files/9229-2019-20-literary-events-brochure, or visit the Literary House website at www.washcoll.edu/centers/lithouse. More information about the Sophie Kerr Department can be found here: www.washcoll.edu/departments/english/sophie-kerr-legacy/.