Letter to the Editor: Leading with Integrity

For the past three years, Kent County High School and Dixon have partnered to offer a day long program for 12th grade student leaders called “Leading with Integrity.” The program is coordinated by Character Counts! Kent County and developed in cooperation with Dixon. Leading with Integrity is the student version of multiple day programs that Dixon conducts for our own employees.

Dixon has specific requirements for the type of student that is accepted into the program and works closely with KCHS to make sure that the appropriate student leaders attends:

Student leaders with demonstrated experience in leadership roles as Class officers, Student Government officers, National Honor Society officers, Team Captains, for example.

Candidates should demonstrate all 6 Pillars of Character – Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship – in their positions of leadership, as school citizens and in their interactions with the community at large.

We just completed our 4th session earlier this month. The quality of the 21 students who attended should make Kent County proud. We hosted students that belong to multiple academic clubs such as National Honor Society and the Spanish Club; service clubs such as Interact and 4H; and, sports teams. Many were leaders in those clubs, and some held multiple leadership roles. All have plans for next year that include the military, trade school, 2 year and 4-year colleges. They handled themselves maturely and respectfully and had fun all at the same time.

I do not think we as a community always recognize or remember the quality of student that attends Kent County High School; and, the level of integrity, commitment and joy they demonstrate. Students that we had the pleasure and honor of interacting with this past week were incredible as were the students that came before them. They represent KCHS and the Kent County community well. They will go on to do great things of that I am sure and continue to make us proud. I think sometimes in the tumult of what is reported or perceived about our schools and community, we forget just how amazing our children are.

Bob Grace

President, Dixon Valve and Couplng Company