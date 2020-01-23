A Red Devil Moon Comes to Easton: A Chat with Pam Ortiz

It seems like just a year ago (not the four it has been), that a good number of Spy readers were enjoying the daily blogs from Bob Ortiz reporting on how the locally produced, composed, and performed “Red Devil Moon” found its way to New York City for its prestigious International Fringe Festival for five performances in 2016. With a cast and crew of more than two dozen of Kent County’s finest musicians, the work of playwright Robert Earl Price and composer Pam Ortiz found itself being a hit in the Big Apple and many other locations since it was first created in 2014.

And finally, this remarkable community-driven gem is making its way to Easton with a performance at the Avalon Theater on January 30th to help raise support For All Seasons. That was a good enough excuse for the Spy to seek out Pam (who recently became the chair of For All Seasons board) for a quick introduction to this masterful work. We spoke to her at the Chestertown Spy studio on High Street a few days ago.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. Tickets to “Red Devil Moon” at the Avalon Theatre cost $25 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit forallseasonsinc.org or call 410-822- 1018. For information on “Red Devil Moon,” visit reddevilmoon.com.