Chesapeake Watershed Semester Receives Grant from MSCF’s Fryling Fund

The Gunston School’s Chesapeake Watershed Semester (CWS) received a $5,000 grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s (MSCF) Fryling Fund.

“The Watershed Semester was honored to receive this grant which will help support need-based financial aid awards for students attending CWS,” says Emily Beck, Director of CWS.

The Chesapeake Watershed Semester at Gunston is open to all high school juniors and seniors within commuting distance to Centreville, MD. This intensive 15-week program offers students an educational deep dive into the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay through the dual lenses of public policy and environmental science, offering various trips to places like Tangier Island, the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, seminars with public policy leaders in Annapolis and Washington, and more. Through dynamic and diverse field-study expeditions, students meet with stakeholders, conducting research, and take honors and AP level classes.

CWS is currently seeking applications for their Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. Visit https://www.chesapeakewatershedsemester.org/admissions-1 to apply by February 1, 2020. Financial aid is available. For more information, contact Emily Beck at ebeck@gunston.org or call 410-758-0628.