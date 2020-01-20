Critical Conservation Work Planned by ShoreRivers Throughout the Eastern Shore

Beginning this month, ShoreRivers will begin implementing a suite of conservation projects on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, including multiple installations on farmland to improve soil health, stormwater action plans to modernize outdated municipal systems, partnerships with congregations to put projects on four faith properties, and pollution reduction from a golf course community. This work is made possible through eight grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Chesapeake Bay Trust. Projects will begin in 2020 and culminate in 2022.

Farmland: Agriculture is the primary land use and a large economic driver of the Eastern Shore. In collaboration with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, ShoreRivers will work with local farmers to improve soil health through cover crops and conservation tillage practices. A series of innovative conservation drainage practices will also be implemented to increase crop productivity while reducing sediment loss and nutrient pollution. Two agricultural projects located in the Chester River watershed will be designed to filter runoff from over 500 acres of cropland and to restore wetland habitat for native species.

Stormwater: Wye Mills, located in a sub-watershed of the Wye River, has poor water quality and experiences frequent flooding. ShoreRivers will complete a thorough assessment to identify pollution sources, flood reduction opportunities, and potential restoration project sites. Similarly, Chestertown has an outdated stormwater system; ShoreRivers will develop a comprehensive stormwater action plan with stakeholder input to improve water quality. The ultimate goal is to create an innovative, modern stormwater system for this historic town.

Community: Environmental conservation efforts thrive thanks to partnerships with strong community organizations such as Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake (IPC). To reduce harmful runoff on church properties, ShoreRivers will host two workshops to engage and inform congregations on restoration strategies and develop a plan to implement at least four restoration projects on faith properties.

Homeowners: To improve the health of the Wye River, ShoreRivers’ River-Friendly Yards program staff will work with homeowners in Queenstown near Greenwood Creek to install rain gardens and plant trees. Additionally, ShoreRivers will partner with Prospect Bay Country Club on multiple efforts to reduce fertilizer and herbicide use on its golf course in order to minimize harmful runoff.

ShoreRivers is thrilled to bring significant state and national resources into the region to support integral work for healthy rivers on behalf of our communities. Follow the progress of these projects:@shorerivers on Facebook; @shoreriversorg on Instagram; or subscribe to the e-newsletter at shorerivers.org/subscribe.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

