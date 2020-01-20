The Chestertown Tea Party Festival is calling on artists of all ages to participate in a t-shirt design contest. The purpose of the contest is to create a design for the annual Chestertown Tea Party Festival (CTPF) t-shirt. The CTPF has been held annually since 1976. The Festival celebrates the colonial past of Chestertown, including the alleged throwing of tea into the Chester River. The design will be featured on the back of the annual t-shirt. It may be used online or in printed material as well.

The design needs to be in black and white. Each person may submit up to two entries. The winner will receive a $100 award and will be recognized at the Chestertown Tea Party Festival Parade Awards Ceremony held on May 23, 2020. Entries must be postmarked by Friday, February 28, 2020. They may also be submitted electronically to greenbien@hotmail.com.

For complete set of rules as well as the entry form, please visit chestertownteaparty.org