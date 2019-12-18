25th Anniversary Concert with Deanna Bogart at The Mainstay

Help The Mainstay kick off its 25th anniversary season with a rockin’ concert featuring Deanna Bogart and her band. Tickets are $25 online/advance and $30 by phone reservation and at the door. Advance tickets for concert plus Sparkling Start Reception featuring a meet and greet with the evening’s artist, Deanna Bogart are $50.). Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Mainstay favorite Deanna Bogart returns with her spectacular combination of boogie-woogie, rocking contemporary blues, country and jazz into a splendid blend she calls “blusion.” In defining it, she says, “…it all grows out of the blues… it just doesn’t always end there…” Her keyboards dazzle, her saxophone soulfully wails, and her smoky vocals bring out the best in her original cut-above songwriting and her covers. Her fusion of blusion — spontaneous, sophisticated, fearless and fun — has garnered her three consecutive Blues Music Awards for Horn Instrumentalist of the Year and an endorsement contract with Rico Reeds. She has won, at last count, more than 20 Wammies, the music awards for the hotly contested Washington, D.C. region. This is a rare trip to the area as she is now based on the West coast. The rest of the band is Mike Aubin on drums, Chuck Underwood on guitar and Scott Ambush on bass.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

