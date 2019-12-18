WC-ALL Announces Spring Schedule of Courses

Forget about winter blues and sign up for a course with The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning! The continuing education program for adult learners has announced its schedule of courses for the spring semester: two six-week sessions which run from January 26th to April 25th 2020, with an exciting array of topics, old and new. You can register for as many classes as you wish, for one inclusive membership fee. Courses are taught by community members with interesting life experiences and expertise in a wide variety of fields. There are no educational requirements for membership and no papers or exams. Why not join us?

With a few exceptions, noted below, classes begin at 4:15pm and are held on the Washington College campus. Several new classes are available in both sessions. Highlights in Session One, beginning on January 26th, include perennial favorites like Sunday at the Movies, with Nancy Hartman. Check out her new topic for the Spring! Maria Wood is back with more about Hamilton – and the music lovers amongst us can also choose New Orleans Jazz, taught by newcomer (and jazz musician) Dave Robinson. Come and learn more about Alice Munro from Jean Austin, about Buddhism (taught by Jeff Coomer), Chestertown History (from Bayly Janson-LaPalme), and photography (from Stephen Walker and Maire McArdle). Politics are well represented, with a 2-part course on the constitutional amendments (taught by Conway Gregory) as well as another look at Great Decisions (with Mark Kamon). And for those ready to be challenged, Dick Lance is revisiting The Joy of X, while Doc Smith offers new ways to think about our money!

Highlights in Session Two, beginning March 15th, also include old and new, and experiments with alternative venues (a class in Rock Hall) and times (A Saturday class). Music and entertainment are well represented. Sunday at the Movies continues, and Hamilton lovers can keep unpacking that tremendous musical. Opera aficionados can learn about Tosca with Hanson Robbins and Sandy Durfee, through lecture and streaming, while more popular music lovers are invited down to the Mainstay in Rock Hall to hear about the Home of Musical Magic (team taught, with Sue Kenyon).Equally intriguing, the two Johns (Ames and Christie) invite you to join them as they look at Big News from the Early Days of Television. Beverly Hall Smith returns with another favorite, Artists of the 19th Century, and Bob Miller offers a more advanced class on Digital SLR Photos. Politics are far from neglected, with a continuation of Conway Gregory’s class on the US Amendments, as well as The Many Faces of Fascism (with Raymond Vergne). For those of us looking for something different, how about exploring The Golden Age of Ocean Liners (with Jack Shaum), Your Brain (with psychology professor George Spilich) or Dangerous Infections (with Wendy Cronin)?Finally worth emphasizing is Jim Astrachan’s course Gun Control & the Second Amendment, offered on SATURDAYS.

In addition to sponsoring fall and spring classes, WC-ALL hosts a series of Learn at Lunch lectures, open to the community, as well as special event trips. Details of these will be released in the New Year.

To learn more about all these activities, plan on attending Fall Showcase. This will be held on Tuesday, January 7th 2020 at 3:00pm in Hynson Lounge on the Washington College Campus (and please note the new time and place). Come and learn about all the courses for the Fall and meet the instructors. Registration may also be done then.

The full course catalog and registration information are available at www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-all/what-were-studying.php/ or call 410.778.7221.

Registration for both spring sessions, by web or mail-in, runs from December 16th to January 14th. Please note that classes are filled as reservations are received.

WC-ALL is always seeking community members who have a special interest to share and would like to explore teaching a class in future sessions.Please contact us at the above addresses if you would like to know more.