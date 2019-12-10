Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning Holiday Tour – Dec 12

WC-ALL has planned a special holiday trip for this holiday season! Festively-decorated, quaint Old New Castle, Delaware is our destination on Thursday, December 12th, 2019. From its 17th century beginning as a Dutch military outpost nestled by the Delaware River to its role as Delaware’s colonial and original state capital, New Castle provides an authentic experience as a National Register of Historic Landmarks Site. WC-ALL has arranged a guided tour of four preserved buildings that will give us a taste of different colonial styles, including the 1690 Dutch House, 1738 Amstel House, 1801 Read House, and the New Castle Court House Museum. Collectively, they contain a remarkable collection of artifacts that reflect the traditions and lifestyle in early America and offer glimpses into the events and history of the era. Participants will be divided into two groups, and visit two sites in the morning and two sites in the afternoon. Mid-tour, the entire group will enjoy a catered lunch served at The Arsenal in the New Castle Historical Society’s Visitor’s Center. There will also be time to walk around the Strand, the Green, and the town pier before re-boarding the bus to return to Chestertown.

The bus will leave the Washington College parking lot on December 12 at 8:45 AM (please arrive at 8:30 am for boarding) and depart New Castle at 3:00 PM. The bus is equipped with a restroom. The buildings are close together, but the walking surface is mostly cobbled and somewhat uneven. Comfortable shoes are highly recommended. The cost of the trip is $75 for WC-ALL members and $80 for non-members, which includes the bus ride, guided tour of the historic buildings, catered lunch at The Arsenal, and driver tip.

Reservations are due by Thursday, December 5, 2019, by sending a check payable to WC-ALL at WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave, Chestertown, MD 21620. Please include names, phone #s and email addresses for all who plan to attend. Questions should be directed to WC-ALL at 410-778-7221. Email or telephone reservations are not accepted.

