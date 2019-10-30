At the Academy: Art Education Continues During Construction

One immediate impact of the Academy Art Museum’s significant building renovation project, which started only a month or so ago, is that the AAM’s ability to host their extremely popular art exhibitions will be curtailed during construction. And while that might be a temporary disappointment for Mid-Shore art lovers, it does give the Academy a unique opportunity to put a much-needed spotlight on the art center’s other critical mission, which is art education.

With some 5,000 young students and hundreds of adults entering the building every year for classes, lectures, workshops, studio time, the museum has maintained an extraordinary commitment to its’ educational roots. And even with ongoing construction, Constance Del Nero, the head of the Academy Art Museum’s Children’s Education & Community Programs, makes clear in her interview with the Spy a few weeks ago, the AAM is not missing a beat in continuing these courses during its FY 19-20 year.

Constance also talks about the importance of art in people’s lives and how reaching out to children, their families, and even senior adults can not only unleash creativity but substantially improve the quality of life for all its participants.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum, please go here.