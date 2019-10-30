Chuck Redd and the Youngbloods at The Mainstay

Vibraphone star Chuck Redd returns to The Mainstay with an all-star band of some of the hottest young jazz players in the country Saturday November at 8pm. Tickets are $25 online or $30 by phone reservation or at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org

Mainstay favorite vibist Chuck Redd presents a concert featuring some of the most exciting young jazz talent in the music today. Ranging in age from high school seniors to young working professionals, this group’s talent belies their youth. Featuring Ephraim Dorsey on the tenor saxophone (Baltimore School for the Arts), Micah Thomas on piano (Juilliard), Jon Guo on bass (Peabody) and Chris Latona on drums (Oberlin).

Chuck has played with the greats so he knows talent AND he likes advancing the stars of tomorrow. Sixteen-year-old tenorist Ephraim Dorsey has been burning up the Baltimore/DC scene since getting his start at the tender age of 10. Columbus OH native Micah Thomas recently graduated from the prestigious jazz program at Juilliard Conservatory and in his short career has already appeared with some of the greatest luminaries in jazz including Wynton Marsalis and Joshua Redman. DC son Chris Latona mentored with tenor great Paul Carr before studying at Oberlin University with jazz elder Gary Bartz and has brought a fiery sensibility on the drums back to the Washington scene. Bassist Jon Guo recently graduated from the Peabody Conservatory and has become a mainstay of jazz groups throughout the region. Don’t miss this showcase of great up-and-coming jazz stars!

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

