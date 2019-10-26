November is National Hospice & Palliative Care Month

Throughout the month of November, Talbot Hospice will be joining organizations across the nation hosting community activities in recognition of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

Every year, nearly 1.5 million Medicare beneficiaries receive care from hospices in this country, according to National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). For more than 38 years, Talbot Hospice has helped provide comfort and dignity to residents of Talbot County, allowing them to spend their final months at home or in Hospice House, surrounded by their loved ones. This care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.

On Monday, November 4, 11 a.m., at the Easton Library, Bereavement Coordinator Becky DeMattia will address the question “What Should I Say?” often asked by individuals trying to offer comfort and love to the bereaved. We all have been in a situation where someone we care about is hurting. Sometimes we say the right thing, and other times we falter and stumble over our words. Learn some commonly used phrases to avoid as well as suggestions for what is appropriate.

On Tuesday, November 19, 3 p.m., Talbot Hospice will host poet and author Sue Ellen Thompson who will read from two of her books –The Golden Hour and They– about caretaking, grieving, loss, and healing. The Golden Hour was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2006. Thompson’s work has been included in the Best American Poetry series, read more than a dozen times on National Public Radio by Garrison Keillor, and won numerous prizes. Before moving from Mystic, CT to the Eastern Shore, she taught at Wesleyan University, Middlebury College, Binghamton University, and Central Connecticut State University. Thompson currently teaches workshops at The Writer’s Center in Bethesda and mentors adult poets in her Oxford home. In 2010 she received the Maryland Author Prize from the Maryland Library Association, given every four years for an author’s body of work.

For more information or to reserve a space for one of these free public events, call 410-822-6681 or email cjames@talbothospice.org. Founded in 1981, Talbot Hospice is the premier resource for hospice, palliative care, and grief support services in Talbot County and is the 2019 Talbot Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Nonprofit.More information about hospice, palliative care, and advance care planning is available at TalbotHospice.orgor from NHPCO’s CaringInfo.org.