Shore United Bank Welcomes Branch Manager Lynn Hancock

Shore United Bank is proud to announce that Lynn Hancock has joined the company as a Branch Manager. Lynn will be managing our new branch location in Ocean City, Maryland that is scheduled to open in February of 2020. Lynn joins Shore United Bank with prior experience in consumer and business banking and knowledge of the Ocean City market area.

“We are excited to have Lynn on our team. Her knowledge of banking and experience in the Ocean City market will be an asset to our expansion. She has a passion for helping customers reach their financial goals,” says Jennifer Joseph, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer.

“I am proud to work for a bank that truly cares about the community. Shore United Bank offers on-the-go banking options with a focus on security, along with personalized service that you would expect from a local, community bank,” says Ms. Hancock.

Lynn resides in Ocean Pines, Maryland with her husband Todd and their two children, Katelyn and Ethan. Lynn enjoys crafting, baking and going to the beach with her family.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com.