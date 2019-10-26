Local Nerds in the Shark Tank! This Sunday, Oct. 27, 9:00 P.M.

NERDiT NOW repairs computers, tablets, and game consoles as well as phones. They also purchase and refurbish then resell old unwanted items. The store is located at 1614 W. Newport Pike in Wilmington, Delaware. For store hours and more details, visit the NERDiT NOW website.

Voorhees, a Kent County native and graduate of Kent County High School, attended the University of Delaware, where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering in 2009. As luck would have it, he graduated just as the Great Recession and the accompanying housing crisis were in full swing. Still, he found work – first in Madison, Wisc., then in Chicago, and finally in Vancouver, Canada. There, he found himself getting involved in a sideline of drone videos – producing aerial videos of weddings, real estate, and other events. Then, two and a half years ago, he returned to the East Coast, where he connected with Gideon, who was looking for a partner for his company.

A Wilmington native, Gideon had gotten into computers at age 12 when a middle school teacher gave him an old computer to take home to experiment with. He went on to major in Computer Science at Widener College and spent five years in China working with computers – and running an American-style restaurant. He came home four years ago and started his own company in a spare room of his house. The company quickly caught on – and it’s grown to a quarter-million dollars in sales. The next step, if all goes well, is to expand – and possibly develop the business into a nationwide franchise, with kiosks and mobile repair centers in cities all across the country.

These two young entrepreneurs have a wider vision than just running a successful business. As Voorhees put it, they want to give back to the communities which have helped them so much. With that mission in mind, the NERDiT Foundation was started. Every year the foundation has donated over 100 refurbished computers to community centers and other nonprofits in under-served neighborhoods. They are committed to helping others as they also help the environment by repairing old and broken electronic items rather than having them end up in landfills. They want to do good not just well.

And now they have a chance to get a big boost for their plans from the Shark Tank competition. Will they win? Will they get the funding they need to take their business to the next level? Watch Shark Tank Sunday and find out! Keep your fingers crossed for the local boys to make good!