Arts Update: Phase Two on the Raimond Building with KCAC’s John Schratwieser

The Spy always tries to keep up with the Kent County Arts Council given their remarkable role in the community. Not only is the KCAC a vital funding source for dozens of Kent County arts organizations since Leslie and Vince Raimond helped create it decades ago, but it has recently doubled down on their mission with the restoration of the Fine Arts Building on Spring Street.

Last year, KCAC director John Schratwieser outlined for us phase I of this major capital project, and the Spy caught up with him last month to understand it the project’s all-important phase II. He also highlights how the current building, even under construction, is already playing a key role in the Chestertown community.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Kent County Arts Council or make a donation to the Raimond building, please go here.