Progress on the Raimond Building: Art Council’s John Schratwieser on Phase I

by

As with most projects of this kind, without some very strategic financial support up front, historic restoration projects rarely move beyond the dreaming phase. While it is always hard to fundraise, without the backing of one key person or institution in the first phase of a capital program, no campaign can succeed.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that John Schratwieser, the director of the Kent County Arts Council and primary leader in restoring the Vince and Leslie Raimond Arts Building on Spring Street, was so thrilled to talk about a Maryland Heritage Areas Authority “Stories of the Chesapeake” capital grant for $100,000 toward its renovation.

In our check in with John last week, he outlines how this grant is such a critical part of this three-phase effort to add gallery spaces, meeting rooms, artist studios, and residences to one of the oldest remaining structures in Chestertown’s downtown.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Kent County Arts Council please go here