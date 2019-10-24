Remembering Kim James Zinnel

Friends and family will gather Saturday to celebrate the life of Kim James Zinnel of Chestertown, Md. Zinnel passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home in Kingstown. He was 65.

Born on January 12, 1954 in Worthington, Minnesota, he was the son of the late James Leroy and Lavon Bixby Zinnel. Zinnel graduated from Kent County High School in 1973, where he played basketball, baseball and was the first quarterback on the football team.

He married Lisa Anne Carroll in July of 1987. They were married for 10 years until she predeceased him.

Zinnel worked for Chesapeake Mirror and Glass for 37 years. Kim enjoyed fishing, crabbing and hunting. He played pool with the APA pool league, men’s softball and was very involved with his children’s sporting events. Kim was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and the New York Yankees.

Kim is survived by his son, Mitchell James Zinnel of Chestertown; a daughter, Ali Carroll Zinnel of Chestertown, and a sister, Candy Bruley of Chestertown.

The celebration of his life will be held October 26, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Rock Hall Yacht Club.