Former Chestertown Police Chief Sworn in at NRP

I recently had the honor of swearing in Colonel G. Adrian Baker as the new Superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police. Colonel Baker has an impressive track record and a wealth of relevant experience – both of which will serve the department and Maryland well.

The Natural Resources Police unit has an important and unique mission – patrolling our state lands and waterways, enforcing hunting, boating, fishing, and outdoor recreation regulations, maritime security and educating the public about outdoor and boating safety.

An integral part of our department’s overall mission, the Natural Resources Police has 258 officers and a dedicated staff of civilian and volunteer personnel, including reserve and retired officers. Last year alone, they conducted 14,000 vessel safety checks, issued more than 5,000 hunter safety certificates, 11,000 boater safety certificates, and spent more than 63,000 hours patrolling our lands and waters.

While the duties of the Natural Resources Police have evolved considerably from the days of Maryland’s Oyster Navy in the 19th Century, one thing remains the same – they are one of the nation’s leading conservation law enforcement units and they are critical to the fulfillment of our department’s mission. Thank you NRP for your dedication and service!

Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio is Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.