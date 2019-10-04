R. Eric Thomas, Award-Winning Playwright, Talks About Writing Humor Oct. 17

Playwright and memoirist R. Eric Thomas will be at the Rose O’ Neill Literary House on Oct. 17, presenting “Eric Reads the News: Writing Humor in Current Events.”

The free and public reading, part of the fall Literary House Series, will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by a book sale and signing.

Thomas is a playwright and the host of The Moth in Philadelphia and D.C. He is also a senior staff writer for Elle.com where he writes a daily column. He won the 2016 Barrymore Award for Best New Play and the 2018 Dramatists Guild Lanford Wilson Award. His debut memoir-in-essays, “Here For It,” will be published by Ballantine Books in 2020. Recent productions include “Mrs. Harrison” (Azuka Theater), which received a Barrymore nomination for Best New Play, and “Time is on Our Side” (About Face Theater & Simpatico Theater), which was a finalist for the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award. He has been commissioned by the National New Play Network, Arden Theater Company, Simpatico Theater, and Act II Playhouse.