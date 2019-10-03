New Chestertown Mural by Radcliffe Creek School Students

You may have noticed as you drive up High Street and around the circle by Royal Farms onto Morgnec Rd, that new artwork is gradually appearing on the long wall of the EastCoast Storage building there. This new mural is being brought to Chestertown by the students of Radcliffe Creek School under the direction of Radcliffe Reach director Jimmy Reynolds. The finished mural will have three sections showing scenes from both present-day and historical Kent County. The first section, now nearly completed, shows the famous Chestertown Bridge.

The mural will be worked on over the fall semester. Plans and initial sketches have been drawn up by Reynolds and his students. And now, Reynolds said, everyone is invited to see the process–and even add their own touch!

So come on down and watch. Or grab a brush and pitch in!

Reynolds and a group of his students will be painting at the EastCoast Storage mural site, weather permitting, this Saturday and Sunday, October 5 & 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. All are welcome.

Fall 2019 Mural Painting Schedule – Weather Permitting

Saturday, October 5 / 10 – 1