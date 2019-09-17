House of the Week: House of Two Gables

This three-story A-frame contemporary cottage surrounded by woods combines a haven of privacy with the proximity of the Chesapeake Bay and Chestertown amenities that are only a short drive away. The wrap-around “Trex” deck at the main level is the perfect spot for a nature lover to relax while watching the ever-changing wildlife show. The light gray shake siding and blue metal roof offer low maintenance and the sleek handrail around the deck with its thin horizontal rails are a minimalist barrier to the panoramic scenic views. Under the deck is the basement level with a garage.

The exterior walls of the living-dining room meet at a point with a free-standing fireplace flanked by sliding doors with three transoms above that reach up to the underside of the pitched ceiling for a dramatic focal point. Seating and dining areas are arranged to maximize the views and opposite the living-dining area is a space the owner has furnished as an office. The “U” shaped kitchen is open to the dining area and above the kitchen sink is a bay window with a skylight roof for more scenic views. The white cabinets and countertops are outlined in wood and part of the soffit over the cabinets has a clever niche for cookbooks.

Two bedrooms and one bath complete the main floor and the upper floor has an overlook to the great room below and another bedroom and bath. The owners’ use of color accents was quite refreshing-piping on the great room sofas, the wood trimmed cabinets and countertops, a red accent wall in one bedroom, deep yellow walls in another, blue trim in one bathroom, blue stair treads with white risers and another bedroom with light plum walls. Recessing a bookcase into the high knee walls was a clever way to keep books close at hand-much better than my precarious stack of books on each nightstand!

If you are seeking a quiet haven in the woods that is also close to Chestertown or the Chesapeake Bay, this sunlight filled cottage and wrap-around deck could be just what you are looking for.

For more information about this property, contact Stacy Kendall with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (o), 443-480-3453(c), or stacy@csrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.