RiverArts Curators Sade & Glebe discuss “Connections: Work in a Series”

Creating a series allows each individual piece of work to be able to stand on its own, yet simultaneously relate to the rest of the other works in some manner.

The idea of working in series or in distinct purposeful directions is not about repetition but rather about being able to explore, investigate, examine or address ideas, themes, issues, compositions, concepts or topics in progressively deeper and more meaningful ways, and from a greater variety of perspectives than is possible by making just one or two. The exhibition was open to all media and artists were challenged to explore the theme, “Connections: Work in a Series” and to take their art to a deeper, more meaningful level.

Curator & Artists’ Talk

September 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Chestertown RiverArts

315 High Street, Suite 108

Chestertown, MD 21620

410-778-6300 Chestertownrverarts.org